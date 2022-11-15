Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General obtains $2.5 Million grant to continue SAFE Kit initiative
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that his office has received a third federal grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, with this grant totaling $2.5 million. The grant will allow the Attorney General’s Office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative, which aims to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve School District R-II outlines requirement for school board candidates
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the school board in the April 4, 2023 election. There are three positions available, each with a three-year term as director on the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri releases October 2022 jobs report
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 4,600 jobs from September 2022 to October 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 3,500 jobs and government employment increased by 1,100 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment...
suntimesnews.com
EPA fines Missouri home renovators for lead-based paint violations
LENEXA, Kan. – Two home renovation companies in Missouri have agreed to pay penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations intended to reduce the hazards of...
suntimesnews.com
State of Missouri announces cybersecurity grant program to assist local and state agencies
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Public Safety today announced the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks. The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) is a competitive grant with individual awards...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve R-II Board Briefs released
STE. GENEVIEVE — This information includes highlights from the Ste. Genevieve County R-II Board of Education’s Nov. 15, 2022, Regular Meeting. This is an unofficial record. The official Board Minutes are posted on the district website and are located on BoardDocs, linked here (https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/stegen/Board.nsf/Public). The video of the meeting can be found on the district’s Youtube Channel, SGDragonsTV (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUXKnSSyt_VykERuEroZmLw).
suntimesnews.com
Public invited to discuss priority unfunded transportation needs
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s transportation system is a tremendous asset including 33,825 miles of roads and 10,387 bridges. The system ranks among the largest for any state in the nation. The Missouri Department of Transportation working with its statewide regional planning partners has identified $1 billion in annual...
suntimesnews.com
Show-Me Zero fatality reduction effort continues
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highways. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted, and driving above the posted speed limit. It also focuses on seat belt use.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois unemployment rate rises slightly
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +3,600 in October, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The September...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve High School places third in MoDOT Bridge Building Contest
SIKESTON—After weeks of work to build the most efficient model bridges, Southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the completion of MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition. The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials—balsa wood, thread and glue.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission meets Monday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Heritage Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Ste. Genevieve City Hall, 165 S. Fourth Street, Ste. Genevieve. The meeting is open to the public.
suntimesnews.com
Snow and ice mean it’s time for ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’
SPRINGFIELD – With snow and ice touching much of Illinois this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are reminding the public that it’s time for “Winter Weather – Get it Together.”. Because of the nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers...
Comments / 0