ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
WICCOPEE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Preview The New Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston on Sunday

Covering more than 500 acres and a mile of Hudson River shoreline, the future Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston, NY, was once an industrial site for production of cement, quarry stone, and ice harvesting. Sojourner Truth State Park will be first new State Park since 2019. The Palisades Parks...
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
News 12

Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill

The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
WALLKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular national tool outlet store to open in Kingston area

In the Town of Ulster, a majestic retail building that began as a supermarket and was later converted to an Office Depot will boast a new business come January 2023: Harbor Freight. With over 1,300 locations, Harbor Freight supplies countless contractors and homeowners with the tools they need to get...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort

Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
SAUGERTIES, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy