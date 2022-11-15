Read full article on original website
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
newyorkalmanack.com
Preview The New Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston on Sunday
Covering more than 500 acres and a mile of Hudson River shoreline, the future Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston, NY, was once an industrial site for production of cement, quarry stone, and ice harvesting. Sojourner Truth State Park will be first new State Park since 2019. The Palisades Parks...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Repurposed Tappan Zee Bridge panels saved $165,000 on Lake Horton Bridge rebuild
MOUNT HOPE – Reconstruction of the Lake Horton Bridge, which carries Orange County Route 18 (New Vernon Road) over the Shawangunk Kill in the Town of Mount Hope has been completed. The project is the second Orange County highway bridge reconstructed utilizing repurposed panels salvaged from the Tappan Zee...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
News 12
Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill
The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m. The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular national tool outlet store to open in Kingston area
In the Town of Ulster, a majestic retail building that began as a supermarket and was later converted to an Office Depot will boast a new business come January 2023: Harbor Freight. With over 1,300 locations, Harbor Freight supplies countless contractors and homeowners with the tools they need to get...
5 Fantastic Things You Don’t Know About the Bear Mountain Bridge
Have you ever walked across anyone of the bridges that cross the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley? Think you might want to give it a try? There are 5 bridges that are a part of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridges. Where are those bridges located? The Newburgh-Beacon...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
hudsonvalleyone.com
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
