Manhattan, KS

🏈 No. 19 K-State looks to move closer to title game, faces WVU

No. 19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 2 p.m. EST (ESPN+) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kansas State by 7 1/2. Kansas State has the inside track at earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU. The Wildcats are alone in second place and will play for the title if they win both of their remaining games. They also could get in with a win Saturday and a loss by Texas at Kansas. West Virginia needs two more victories to become bowl eligible — and perhaps save embattled coach Neal Brown's job.
MORGANTOWN, WV
🏀 Kansas State weathers Roos comeback

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 19 points, Cam Carter added 16 and Kansas State defeated Kansas City 69-53 on Thursday night. Desi Sills scored 10 of his 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats (3-0) blunt a Roos rally. Shemarri Allen scored...
MANHATTAN, KS
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
HOLTON, KS
Hays, KS
