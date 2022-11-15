No. 19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 2 p.m. EST (ESPN+) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kansas State by 7 1/2. Kansas State has the inside track at earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game against No. 4 TCU. The Wildcats are alone in second place and will play for the title if they win both of their remaining games. They also could get in with a win Saturday and a loss by Texas at Kansas. West Virginia needs two more victories to become bowl eligible — and perhaps save embattled coach Neal Brown's job.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO