Grand Prairie, TX

WFAA

One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman charged with DWI after Fort Worth police chase ends in rollover crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. The chase started just after 4:30 p.m. when a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Sergeant noticed an SUV parked on the side on Highway 183 near River Park Drive with the driver side window shattered.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after building catches fire in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died in Dallas on Saturday after a fire broke out at a vacant commercial building off of Al Lipscomb Way in south Dallas.Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said that on Nov. 19, 2022 at about 3:57 p.m., fire crews responded to a call that came in about a burning three-story building.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and large flames pouring from the building. They moved in to fight the flames and quickly found the source of the fire. It was declared extinguished at around 5:00 p.m.There was nobody in the building, but crews found a homeless man in the parking lot who had serious injuries. They believe he may have been inside the structure when the fire broke out.Firefighters began giving the man first aid, including CPR, before taking him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

