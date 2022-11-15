Read full article on original website
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
Dallas police officer arrested, charged with aggravated assault and fired, department says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the department said Friday. The DPD said officer Anthony Heims was arrested on Friday and has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. Police sources say Heims has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Body Cam Video Showing Man Shooting Inside, Outside QT
Fort Worth Police released body camera video Friday afternoon showing a man shooting a gun both inside and outside a QT gas station early Wednesday morning moments before he was fatally shot by police officers. Assistant Chief of Police Robert Alldredge said in a video released on Twitter Friday afternoon...
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
Suspect arrested, faces several charges in deadly police chase that killed Grand Prairie officer
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a police chase that ended in a Grand Prairie police officer’s death has been taken into custody, the department announced Thursday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman has been charged with evading arrest and...
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after Fort Worth police chase ends in rollover crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. The chase started just after 4:30 p.m. when a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Sergeant noticed an SUV parked on the side on Highway 183 near River Park Drive with the driver side window shattered.
Frisco police investigate violent home invasion
Two people are in the hospital after being beaten during a Frisco home invasion. It happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Grandview Drive. One of the victims told police the suspects forced their way in
Dallas County court building evacuated, closed for the day after reported bomb threat, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas County courts building was evacuated Friday morning after a report of a bomb threat, officials say. Just after 8:10 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building located in the 100 block of N Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas.
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Denton County fire chief faces 10 years in prison if convicted after allegedly stealing from department pension fund
PLANO, Texas — A Denton County fire chief, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund, was arraigned in federal court in Plano on Friday and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Neither Troy Mac Hohenberger, 73, nor his attorney would...
advocatemag.com
Police have identified victim in Forest Lane hit-and run, still searching for suspect
Dallas Police have identified the victim of the recent hit-and-run on Forest Lane. We previously reported that a man was left dead in a hit-and-run in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Bo Stephens, 33, has been identified as the victim. Police are still searching for the suspect driving the...
1 dead after building catches fire in south Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died in Dallas on Saturday after a fire broke out at a vacant commercial building off of Al Lipscomb Way in south Dallas.Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said that on Nov. 19, 2022 at about 3:57 p.m., fire crews responded to a call that came in about a burning three-story building.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and large flames pouring from the building. They moved in to fight the flames and quickly found the source of the fire. It was declared extinguished at around 5:00 p.m.There was nobody in the building, but crews found a homeless man in the parking lot who had serious injuries. They believe he may have been inside the structure when the fire broke out.Firefighters began giving the man first aid, including CPR, before taking him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said. Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.
Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
