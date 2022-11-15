Read full article on original website
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 12
Week 12 in college football didn't include too many ranked vs. ranked matchups, but there was still plenty of drama. In the early slate of games, both TCU and Michigan needed last-second field goals to escape with victories over Baylor and Illinois, respectively. Later in the afternoon, Georgia remained undefeated...
Bleacher Report
College Football Winners and Losers from Week 12
Saturday started with unbelievable, last-minute wins for two of the College Football Playoffs' top four teams, and the exciting play continued throughout the day. Every team in the top four of the standings was tested in a major way. Then No. 5 Tennessee was embarrassed by South Carolina, giving up 63 points to cap a wild-and-wacky day of action.
Podcast Reaction: Auburn football beats the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
The Auburn Tigers win another one under Carnell Williams.
Badgers Battle Back and Barely Best Huskers
ThotDoc's Brain Droppings on the Nebraska-Wisconsin game
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction
The Tennessee Volunteers lost their shot at qualifying for the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Tennessee fell on the road to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game in which it could not stop Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks offense. Josh Heupel's team was two victories away from the playoff...
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams
The College Football Playoff conversation gained some much-needed clarity on Saturday;. The USC Trojans put themselves in an ideal position to enter the top four in the CFB Playoff Rankings on December 4 with a win over the UCLA Bruins. USC will likely only be sixth in Tuesday's ranking release,...
Bleacher Report
ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12
ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
Bleacher Report
Survival Saturday Sets Up Epic Sprint To 2022 College Football Playoff
Throughout the fall, there are many useful reminders that the college football season is a marathon, not a sprint. Early losses can be overcome, hot-starting teams may fade quickly and any number of rapid changes might happen. As the scoreboards hit triple-zeroes in Week 12, however, the 2022 campaign has...
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum Exits vs. Illinois After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start against Illinois on Saturday with a touchdown on its opening drive, but the team suffered a major blow before the first half ended. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum went down with an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards
Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Kirk Herbstreit updates his college football top 6 after wild Saturday
Survive and advance was the story of Week 12 in college football. Among the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings only No. 5 Tennessee and No. 10 Utah lost, but close calls and hanging on for survival was the story for many. So how will the College...
Sunday Hash: Breaking down the Florida-Vanderbilt debacle
It was almost as if Florida came into Nashville Saturday speeding up a hill and suddenly threw the car into reverse. That’s how violently everything changed around a program that is trying to get back to the top of the mountain only to find the road full of potholes and Do Not Enter signs.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Bleacher Report
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours
A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Jamin Davis Fined $10.6K for Uncalled Facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing the face mask of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Monday's game, per ESPN's Tim McManus. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Washington's 32-21 win, but it went uncalled. Had the referees thrown the...
Bleacher Report
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning heavily" toward switching to a one-division alignment for football. Sankey told Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio discussions about a single division have taken precedence over the current two-division setup or a possible four-pod structure. The SEC, which is...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Steve Wilks Likely to Be 'Seriously Considered' for Panthers Full-Time HC
The Carolina Panthers are "seriously" considering interim head coach Steve Wilks for the team's full-time coaching gig, per Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. "Five games through his 12-contest tryout, Wilks has impressed Panthers leadership enough that he is expected to be seriously considered for the full-time job after the season, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation," Williams wrote.
