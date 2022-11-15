Read full article on original website
Related
Powerful deadly snowstorm pounds parts of the Great Lakes
A powerful and deadly lake-effect snowstorm is pounding parts of the Great Lakes area, including western New York. CBS News correspondent Tanya Rivero has more.
Lake-effect snowstorm leaves at least 2 dead in western New York
At least two people are dead in connection to a major snowstorm that dumped several feet of snow across western and northern New York state. CBS News correspondent Tanya Rivero joins us from Buffalo to discuss the latest.
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0