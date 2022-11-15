Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
NASDAQ
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Is This Soaring Growth Stock a Buy?
The stock market has recovered some of its losses over the past month, rising by nearly 11% in this period. Some companies are tagging along, including BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a small-cap biotech stock. BioXcel remains deep in the red for the year, but ongoing developments have helped fuel the company's recent run. And at a market capitalization of $430 million, its shares might be worth buying if there is more fuel left in its growth tank. Is this drugmaker worth investing in today?
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of their dreams. Yet, with the housing market starting to slump, Zillow finds its own stock increasing in volatility. Zillow shares were initially up today but are now down 5%. The company offered up a distressing new fact as part of a recent study. According to Zillow Home Loans, home buyers aren't being particularly careful when it comes to shopping for a mortgage - a painful fact for a company that has an entire arm focused on home lending. It's one more distressing fact in a growing body of distressing facts, and it's enough to leave me bearish on Zillow.
NASDAQ
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Despite the epic crypto market meltdown, two of the biggest crypto investors in the world are doubling down on their crypto bets. On Nov. 16, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced his country would be buying one Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) per day, every day, starting on Nov. 17. Almost immediately afterward, crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun announced he would adopt the same Bitcoin strategy.
NASDAQ
Alibaba Stock Is Down 75% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE: BABA) stock popped 8% on Nov. 17 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, its revenue rose 3% year over year to 207.2 billion yuan ($29.1 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by $490 million.
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
NASDAQ
Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) popped 7% during the after-hours session on Nov. 17 following its latest quarterly report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 31, the cybersecurity company's revenue rose 25% year over year to $1.56 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income grew 56% to $266 million, or $0.83 in earnings per share (EPS), which also topped expectations by $0.14.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
SPYD, KTEC: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is up about 1.8%, and Gilead Sciences is lower by about 0.3%.
NASDAQ
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC (SAMG) is a small-cap...
NASDAQ
Why Graham Stephan Says You Should Never Bet Against Stocks Long-Term
The stock market as a whole has not been making investors very happy recently, with many stocks seeing sharp declines in share prices. The market downturn may be making you wary about putting your money into it, and that's understandable because no one wants to buy shares of a stock only to lose some of their money right away.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
NASDAQ
December 30th Options Now Available For PNC Financial Services Group
Investors in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw new options begin trading today, for the December 30th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PNC options chain for the new December 30th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Rewards Investors With 11% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.CHRW announced a hike in its dividend payout. CHRW’s board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 11%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 55 cents per share to 61 cents. The raised dividend will be paid out on Jan...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 49.1% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the 10.5% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.
Comments / 0