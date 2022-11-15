Read full article on original website
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death
Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
DAYS Spoilers For November 16: Gabi and Stefan Clash Over Gabi Chic
The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, tease a clash of titans, some much-needed exposition, and some old-school adventuring. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Though EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) swears blindly that she’s patently incapable and in no means...
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Reveals Why He Had to Be Recast as Nikolas
This week we saw a new but familiar face on General Hospital when Adam Huss stepped in once again for Marcus Coloma as Nikolas and many have wondered why Nik’s portrayer had been off screen this time. Coloma posted a video to explain just that…. While dancing to Carly...
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael
Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode
The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
Days of Our Lives
This week on Days of Our Lives, ‘Ericole’s’ reunion is interrupted, Chanel is in big trouble, and Susan is in danger!. Susan has dealt with the devil and Kristen — and we’re not sure which is actually scarier. But today, she finds herself in a situation that might be more terrifying than anything she’s faced in the past.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
After Nicole Breaks Rafe’s Heart, She Learns Jada’s Pregnant — Plus, Xander Confesses Everything to [Spoiler]
Kayla comes home to Steve comforting Ava over Tripp. Ava tells Steve she’s counting on him and leaves. Steve fills Kayla in on Tripp’s kidnapping. Kayla doesn’t understand why EJ would involve Tripp in his issues with Ava. She muses there’s something Ava’s not telling Steve. He’ll deal with that later. For now, he needs to get to Seattle. Kayla tells him to book two seats on a flight because she’s going with him. Steve tries to talk her out of it, but realizes there’s no fighting her.
Are Eric and Nicole Destined to Be Together on Days of our Lives?
There is a term in romantic fiction known as ‘OTP’ (AKA ‘One True Pairing.’) Do Eric Brady and Nicole Walker, despite finding love and marriage with others, quality as each other’s ultimate destiny? Their portrayers, Greg Vaughan and Arianne Zucker, recently chatted with Soap Hub about this very topic.
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
Will Douglas tell the truth and stop the wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering if Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Sammiri) will stop the wedding between his grandparents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been able to keep his son quiet thus far but that could change on Friday.
