WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire damages home in Shawano County
Wisconsin Ag. Secretary, Feeding America distribute turkeys in Oshkosh. The turkeys were paid for by the American Rescue Plan.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death
The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
WSAW
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred. NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.
seehafernews.com
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Omro double murder
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat
Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on gay dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on the gay dating app Grindr, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge...
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County, Sheriff’s Office Calls the Death “Suspicious”
TOWN OF GRANT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Town of Grant as a suspicious death. WAOW TV reports that the body was found near the intersection of 110th Street North and Washington Avenue at around 5:30 PM Saturday. Officers say the person was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Three people sentenced to prison for setting vehicle on fire to cover up Green Bay overdose death
(WFRV) – Three people from northeast Wisconsin received prison sentences after setting a vehicle with a dead body inside on fire on the Menominee Indian Reservation. According to the Department of Justice, three people were sentenced to prison related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Of the three people, two were from Green Bay and one was from Shawano.
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspect in Green Bay murder pleads not guilty to murder in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in the murder of a man in Green Bay and an attack on a jogger in Iron County, Michigan, is continuing his legal battles in Alabama. Caleb Anderson pleaded not guilty Thursday to capital murder for the death of Dwight Dixon in Escambia County, Alabama.
WBAY Green Bay
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are recommending charges against three people in connection to a bonfire explosion that injured several young people from Pulaski. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they have forwarded charges against a 17-year-old Green Bay boy to the District Attorney’s Office. The department...
wrcitytimes.com
Wood County woman killed in crash
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WSAW
