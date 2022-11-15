(WFRV) – Three people from northeast Wisconsin received prison sentences after setting a vehicle with a dead body inside on fire on the Menominee Indian Reservation. According to the Department of Justice, three people were sentenced to prison related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Of the three people, two were from Green Bay and one was from Shawano.

