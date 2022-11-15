ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

General Hospital Recaps: A Family Implodes, Secrets & A Warning

The General Hospital recaps for November 14 – November 18, 2022, feature one family imploded, a search for another family, a couple growing closer, and one lady is hiding secrets. General Hospital Recaps: Monday, November 14. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) barged her way into Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) abode...
General Hospital Tell All: Should Liz Webber Spill Nik’s Esme Secret?

As if Elizabeth Webber Spencer Lansing Baldwin doesn’t have enough problems of her own on General Hospital, she now knows that Nikolas Cassadine has his pregnant teenage one-night stand locked up…with no plans of what he intends to do about it in the future. Now it’s up to Liz whether or not she spills his secret.
GH Homecoming: Should Carolyn and Jeff Webber Move Back?

Once upon a time, General Hospital used to be chock-full of Webbers. There was Rick Webber, his wife, Lesley Webber, their daughter, Laura Webber. And then there was Rick’s brother, Jeff Webber, and his ex-wife, Heather Webber. General Hospital Polling. For the last few decades, though, most of the...
Soap Hub Weekly News Wrap: A Great Loss, Road Rage & A Big Return

Days of our Lives said goodbye to a legend… The real reason General Hospital recast Heather… And The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang addressed Brooke and Ridge’s split… Here’s everything you missed in the daytime world — with links — in the Soap Hub soap opera weekly news wrap.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Familiar Face Back As Nikolas

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
What Should B&B’s Douglas Forrester Do About His Lying Father?

Douglas Forrester isn’t exactly thrilled that Grandpa Ridge Forrester and Grandma Taylor Hayes are getting married because Grandma Brooke Logan has been left out in the cold — and she did nothing to deserve it!. Douglas Forrester – Decisions, Decisions. It was déjà vu all over again...
Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding Gays

Unless you have been avoiding social media, you have probably seen something about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure having left Hallmark for GAC because they will reportedly only show “traditional” relationships. General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil certainly saw it, and she put the sitcom star on blast.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway Sets The Chancellor Mansion Record Straight

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor and Chance Chancellor had some serious talks in a room that wasn’t familiar to viewers, prompting many to worry that the soap’s iconic Chancellor Mansion was no more. Actress Melissa Ordway set the record straight during a question and answer session while on a break at work.
Young and the Restless Did The Right Story — With the Wrong Character

Mental health is a huge issue in the United States right now, and The Young and the Restless is to be commended for tackling depression and suicide. But the character they chose to do it with was absolutely the wrong one for the job. Fool Me Once Y&R. Only a...
Is it Time for Thomas Forrester To Get a New Love on B&B?

Thomas Forrester has been obsessed with Hope Logan for far too long on The Bold and the Beautiful. We and he thought he had it under control but now, to paraphrase the late Regis Philbin, “It’s out of control!”. Thomas Forrester — Hope for His Future. Soap...
Alex Kiriakis Connecting With DAYS’ Kids Didn’t Have To Feel So Forced

Wasn’t it awfully convenient on Days of our Lives when Allie Horton needed to rush down to the Salem precinct to visit jailbird girlfriend Chanel Dupree, and Alex Kiriakis offered to watch her toddler, Henry? And then, wouldn’t you know it, Stephanie Johnson just happened to drop by and catch Alex being all adorable and domestic.
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 21: Shock, Tension & A Return

The Y&R spoilers for November 21 – November 25, 2022, tease the popping of a very inappropriate question, a blast from the past, and more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) make...
Y&R Recap For November 17: Lily Realizes Billy Saved Chelsea’s Life

The Y&R recap for Thursday, November 17, 2022, brings several confrontations, a homecoming, a huge realization, and so much more. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) clashed at Society. Elsewhere, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) got her fresh start at her new apartment with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Sharon Rosales’s (Sharon Case) help. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) finally learned what her boyfriend had really done for Chelsea, and Noah Newman explained Audra Charles’s (Zuleyka Silver) miscarriage to Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). Now, let’s take a deeper dive into what happened.
B&B Spoilers for November 21: Carter Listens In As Bill Sounds Off

B&B spoilers for Monday, November 21, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer turning on that Stallion charm, Carter Walton overhearing things he shouldn’t, and the Forresters getting ready for their family affair. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is a single lady, and Bill (Don Diamont) doesn’t like...
DAYS Spoilers For November 18: Tony and Anna Try To Reason With EJ

The DAYS spoilers for Friday, November 18, 2022, tease wasted effort exerted, growing concern compounded, and a supercouple’s penchant for playacting coming in handy. You won’t want to miss a moment of this all-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Despite knowing good and darn well that they have their...
Why You Should Follow B&B Fan Matt Hanvey on Social Media

Matt Hanvey is arguably The Bold and the Beautiful’s biggest fan. He’s certainly one of the show’s most well-known as evidenced by his social media posts on Instagram and Twitter. Soap Hub chatted with Hanvey at the Daytime Emmys last summer to get the scoop from B&B’s top supporter.

