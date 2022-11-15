Read full article on original website
IGN
GTA 5 Source Code Partially Leaks Online; Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Might Make Its Way to Steam
Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code has apparently leaked on GitHub. These leaks reportedly include data such as scripting functions, turntables, content that didn’t make it to the final version of GTA Online, and more. A spotted by DSOGaming, the GitHub page hosting the leak also reportedly contains...
tryhardguides.com
Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code has been leaked on GitHub
Recent reports have revealed that some parts of Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code have been leaked on GitHub. DSOGaming states that the source code contains scripting functions as well as turntables. According to other sources, the leak includes previously unreleased content from GTA Online, notes from the developers, and components of the anti-cheat system.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
NME
Adele says she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited” to begin Las Vegas residency
Adele has shared a message with fans ahead of starting her Las Vegas residency, saying that she’s “incredibly nervous” but “so excited”. The ’30’ singer is due to begin a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight (November 18). It comes after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
An exciting Deadpool 3 cameo might have just leaked
We learned about Deadpool 3’s biggest cameo from the moment Ryan Reynolds announced the sequel’s release date on social media. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, and he’ll have a more significant role in the film than a simple cameo. Rumors that followed teased additional exciting cameos from certain Marvel characters without necessarily identifying the characters.
The Metaverse Story: From GTA Vice City to the Sandbox
I started my digital journey in 2002 when a 5-year-old kid got a PC on his birthday. I didn’t know much about technology at the time but games and movies were always my favorite. And then one fine day, a friend gave me a DVD containing a whole new gaming experience. It was GTA Vice City and the moment I started playing, I become a fan forever.
NME
How long would it take to watch all of ‘Breaking Bad’?
How long it would take to watch all five seasons of Breaking Bad in their entirety has been revealed. The Netflix show ran from 2008 until 2013 and starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to making meth to pay his medical bills after being diagnosed with cancer.
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
NME
Brockhampton say goodbye with new album ‘TM’, announce live-streamed final performance
Brockhampton have bid their fans farewell by releasing eighth and final album ‘TM’, the day after their seventh album ‘The Family’ – largely helmed by bandleader Kevin Abstract – arrived. When ‘The Family’ arrived yesterday (November 17), Abstract revealed that a new album titled...
digitalspy.com
Bel-Air's season 2 trailer teases what's to come and reveals release date
Bel-Air has released its first trailer for its upcoming second season, which is now confirmed to premiere on Peacock on February 23, 2023. Bel-Air is a reimagined version of Will Smith's sitcom from the 1990s, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with plenty of original characters appearing in the series. This take is a darker version of the story and its first season proved to be popular with audiences.
fanthatracks.com
The editing of The Mandalorian
With the massive advancements in technology making programs like The Mandalorian a finacially viable possibility, allowing for Star Wars to be brought to the small screen with big screen quality, so the disciplines around it like editing change also. Here, the Rough Cut podcast discuss those changes and how in a world where the Volume changes almost every aspect of film production, the role of the editor changes with it.
NME
Watch Brockhampton play their final concert at LA’s Fonda Theatre
Brockhampton played their final concert last night (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre – check out footage and the setlist below. Brockhampton started 2022 by announcing their upcoming shows at London’s Brixton Academy and Coachella Festival would be their last, with the collective going on “indefinite hiatus”.
