Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District.
Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist.
Onetime billionaire Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 135 months in prison for fraud at her failed startup Theranos
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Onetime billionaire Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 135 months in prison for fraud at her failed startup Theranos.
Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year. CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading. Some retailers posted big gains after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results and giving investors encouraging forecasts. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the green and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 3.82%.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:33 a.m. EST
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EST
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
