Danica McKellar Celebrates Anniversary With Her Husband Scott Sveslosky
The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar is celebrating a heartfelt anniversary with her husband Scott Sveslosky. Danica shared a very sweet photo of the couple holding hands near a fireplace to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. She captioned the snap, “Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life! So...
EW.com
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives’ Casey Moss Celebrates His Birthday
On-screen, JJ Deveraux has been away from Salem for a while, though he was back on Days of our Lives for a short time after his sister was murdered. Off-screen, things are much better for Casey Moss — the actor who portrays the character — and he is celebrating a major milestone.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Star Tricia Cast Celebrates Her Birthday
Tricia Cast has a lot to celebrate, although things are not going well for her The Young and the Restless alter ego, Nina Webster’s son, Chance Chancellor. While Nina’s beloved son’s marriage is falling apart, Cast is recognizing a far more pleasant occasion. Happy Birthday, Tricia Cast.
soaphub.com
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96
Actor Robert Clary died on November 16 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 96. While the actor is best known for his role as Corporal Louis LeBeau on “Hogan’s Heroes,” he also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fires Thomas For Framing Brooke
When Douglas reveals the truth, Ridge's anger will switch from Brooke to Thomas.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the fake CPS call. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the secret would come out shortly. When it does, Ridge will feel like his head is about to explode, as he trusted his son over his then-wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Reasons Why a Brooke and Liam Affair Needs to Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' is hinting at a possible affair with Brooke Logan and her son-in-law Liam Spencer.
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode
The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels
More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
SheKnows
Meet the Bombshell With Whom General Hospital’s Chad Duell Scared Up Some Fun Over Halloween Weekend
Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom. In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
