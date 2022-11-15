ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genie Francis Young and Restless

Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
Days of our Lives’ Casey Moss Celebrates His Birthday

On-screen, JJ Deveraux has been away from Salem for a while, though he was back on Days of our Lives for a short time after his sister was murdered. Off-screen, things are much better for Casey Moss — the actor who portrays the character — and he is celebrating a major milestone.
The Young and the Restless Star Tricia Cast Celebrates Her Birthday

Tricia Cast has a lot to celebrate, although things are not going well for her The Young and the Restless alter ego, Nina Webster’s son, Chance Chancellor. While Nina’s beloved son’s marriage is falling apart, Cast is recognizing a far more pleasant occasion. Happy Birthday, Tricia Cast.
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96

Actor Robert Clary died on November 16 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 96. While the actor is best known for his role as Corporal Louis LeBeau on “Hogan’s Heroes,” he also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fires Thomas For Framing Brooke

When Douglas reveals the truth, Ridge's anger will switch from Brooke to Thomas.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over the fake CPS call. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the secret would come out shortly. When it does, Ridge will feel like his head is about to explode, as he trusted his son over his then-wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
Meet the Bombshell With Whom General Hospital’s Chad Duell Scared Up Some Fun Over Halloween Weekend

Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom. In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
