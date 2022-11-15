Read full article on original website
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense restock WR cabinet amid latest Randall Cobb news
The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, pulling off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. In the win, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his best game of the season. He became the first quarterback this season to throw 3+ touchdown passes without an interception and posting a QB rating over 145.
Prior to the Snap: Thursday night versus the treacherous Tennessee Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The losing streak is over, and the Green Bay Packers are back in the win column after upsetting Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys 31-28. It took a fourth-quarter comeback, but Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to boost the team’s confidence. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson […]
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?
The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
Tennessee Titans sign kicker Josh Lambo to active roster, Randy Bullock out vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans have made a change to their kicking game. The Titans have ruled kicker Randy Bullock out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers with a right calf injury. In his place, the Titans are signing Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Lambo was added to the practice squad on Tuesday to guard against Bullock potentially missing this game.
Texans claim WR Rodgers off waivers after release by Packers
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers sent two picks to Tennessee to trade up to select him in the third round with the 85th overall pick in last year’s draft. But he didn’t do much in his time in Green Bay and had just 95 yards receiving in limited action in 1 1/2 seasons.
NFL picks against the spread Week 11: Tennessee Titans upset Green Bay Packers
Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 11, focusing on some of the most-intriguing matchups on the
