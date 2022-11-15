ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Olivehurst Men Formally Charged with Heroin & Meth Trafficking

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In Federal Court yesterday, 35-year-old Ricky Phienemanh & 50-year-old Darrell Anderson of Olivehurst were formally charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to distribute and sell heroin & meth. The 2 were caught two years ago when Anderson allegedly sold to an undercover agent. 41-year-old Samit Khamthong...
OLIVEHURST, CA

