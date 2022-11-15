Read full article on original website
Related
kubaradio.com
On-line Threat Forces Cancelation of River Valley High School Ceremony
(Yuba City, CA) — A River Valley High School ceremony was cancelled after a threat was sent to attendees with iPhones. Officials said the threat was sent on Thursday through AirDrop, where Apple devices can send messages to other Apple devices that are nearby. The threat was sent during...
kubaradio.com
Two Olivehurst Men Formally Charged with Heroin & Meth Trafficking
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In Federal Court yesterday, 35-year-old Ricky Phienemanh & 50-year-old Darrell Anderson of Olivehurst were formally charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to distribute and sell heroin & meth. The 2 were caught two years ago when Anderson allegedly sold to an undercover agent. 41-year-old Samit Khamthong...
Comments / 0