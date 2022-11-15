Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Coffee County vs Decatur
The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of Forsyth County bikers expected to join annual holiday toy run
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Rev up your engines, the 31st Annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run is back in town. On Nov. 20, hundreds of bikers, old and young, are expected to hit the streets of Forsyth County bringing toy donations to local charities for children in need. This year,...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats
DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
fox5atlanta.com
Nana's Chicken and Waffles owner chefs up shrimp and grits
Kelli Ferrell is the woman behind a southern favorite restaurant in Conyers. Now, she's opening up her second location to get your tastebuds tingling. It's called "Nana's Chicken and Waffles", but there's way more than that on the menu.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
fox5atlanta.com
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on FOX on Nov. 20. FOX Sports will air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App. While games could be watched at home, we've put together a list of places in Atlanta where fans can watch the Unites States Men’s National Team play.
fox5atlanta.com
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
fox5atlanta.com
Freeze Warning issued for portion of metro Atlanta, warming centers opening
ATLANTA - The coldest weather of the season will be moving into Georgia overnight prompting a Freeze Warning overnight for some areas. The temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see these temperatures that Freeze Warning is for an area south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville, including portions of metro Atlanta.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week
The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox5atlanta.com
Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed
ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
fox5atlanta.com
Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Roswell family's home
A fire roared through a Roswell home destroying all the family's possessions. The family is one seen before on FOX 5. The Samples family and their little boy, Lock. The young boy with has “uncombable hair syndrome".
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sisters orphaned as teens, lose memories of parents in apartment fire
DULUTH, Ga. - In what feels like a constant cycle, Cassie and Jane Kim are left to once again deal with loss after their apartment of a month-and-a-half caught fire on November 11. "Once you start to settle down and things are kind of normal and maybe your luck is...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
fox5atlanta.com
Cartersville vs Cambridge – Game of the Week
It is a battle of two top five teams. Cartersville and Cambridge both want to go all the way, but only one can walk away from this matchup in this week Game of the Week.
fox5atlanta.com
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Comments / 0