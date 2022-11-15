ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Coffee County vs Decatur

The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County couple felt trapped in apartment with rats

DULUTH, Ga. - The living conditions for too many metro Atlantans are unacceptable. It’s been a problem plaguing renters for years. The FOX 5 I-Team got a call to our newsroom from a couple who said they needed help. They described rats in the apartment. On our visit we...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on FOX on Nov. 20. FOX Sports will air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App. While games could be watched at home, we've put together a list of places in Atlanta where fans can watch the Unites States Men’s National Team play.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Freeze Warning issued for portion of metro Atlanta, warming centers opening

ATLANTA - The coldest weather of the season will be moving into Georgia overnight prompting a Freeze Warning overnight for some areas. The temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see these temperatures that Freeze Warning is for an area south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville, including portions of metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta vs Carrollton – Call of the Week

The High 5 Sports Call of the Week gets a little help from the folks at Gradick Sports, who do a great job covering football in West Georgia. The matchup is Marietta vs Carrollton.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stray bullet hits southwest Atlanta man sleeping in bed

ATLANTA - An overnight shooting in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet. Residents of Sandlewood Estates said they were startled by the sound of gunshots just after midnight Saturday, but they were even more disturbed to learn that one of those shots hit a neighbor who was in bed sleeping at the time.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cause of fire at vacant Buckhead home under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is trying to determine what caused a house fire in Buckhead. The fire started early Saturday morning on Towerview Drive. FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured clouds of smoke billowing from the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Roswell family's home

A fire roared through a Roswell home destroying all the family's possessions. The family is one seen before on FOX 5. The Samples family and their little boy, Lock. The young boy with has “uncombable hair syndrome".
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
ATLANTA, GA

