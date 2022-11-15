Britons will be advised to turn down their thermostats by 2C as part of a public information campaign on energy efficiency that ministers hope will save households around £400 a year, it has been reported.Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, confirmed in his autumn statement on Thursday that help with energy bills will continue next year but become less generous than current levels.Sky-high energy bills are being fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and will remain above average with the colder winter months fast approaching and people spending more time indoors.If followed, officials believe the measures outlined in the campaign, to...

38 MINUTES AGO