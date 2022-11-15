Read full article on original website
Dover roommates arrested after guns, drugs, cash found in their apartment
DOVER, Del. – A Thursday afternoon search warrant resulted in the arrest of two Dover men, and the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash. Police say Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unite obtained the search warrant for an apartment belonging to 46-year-old Undray Moaney, and 43-year-old Terrell Clark. Inside the apartment, police found a 9mm handgun, a .22 IR pistol, 15.2 grams of cocaine, 31.6 grams of MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and $853. Moaney and Clark were arrested without incident, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2.
Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
Police: 11-Year-Old Accidentally Shot In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating what has been determined to have been a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Church Street. Police located an 11-year-old female gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident is believed to...
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges
A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
Dover PD Investigating Thursday Afternoon Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Depot on Forest Avenue Thursday afternoon just after 4. Police were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the hand that he suffered earlier in the day. The victim told police he was shot by a black man wearing a black puffy coat. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire
A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire. Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Troopers Update Fatal Accident in Smyrna Friday
2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
Driver Killed In Smyrna Crash Friday Morning
Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects caught on camera robbing two men at a West Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 52nd...
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
Fire Claims Man’s Like In Elkton Thursday, Woman Critically Injured
Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of an Elkton fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and critically injured a female Thursday morning. Just before 7:00 a.m., a neighbor observed a large fire in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive and discovered the fire involved a camper trailer with heavy fire throughout just behind the home. Deputies confirmed a deceased male was located in a window. Firefighters with Singerly Fire Company arrived moments later and discovered another critically injured 55-year-old woman outside the home.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
