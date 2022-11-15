Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
PCSD: Crash near Ina road involving two cars
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ina Road involving two cars. The incident occurred Thursday evening on West Ina Road and North Shannon Road.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
KOLD-TV
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tucson. The accident happened at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue. According to the officials, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a Gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
KOLD-TV
Police: Chandler father dead after shooting his 2 kids, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself at the home. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to different hospitals in extremely critical condition.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Eloy (Eloy, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 near Sunshine Boulevard at around 4:00 a.m. The officials reported that there were two semis and a car involved in the crash.
Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Section of I-10 reopens after semi rolls, catches fire south of Eloy
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 is back open following a crash involving a semi south of Eloy in Pinal County. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 222 in the area of Picacho Peak State Park. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the accident involves a semi that’s on its side and on fire. Troopers have not been able to find anyone who has been injured.
KOLD-TV
Ramp from South Mountain Freeway to I-10 reopens after truck hauling hay rolls over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The transition ramp from Loop 202 northbound to eastbound Interstate 10 has reopened hours after a semi-truck hauling hay rolled over early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on the ramp from the South Mountain Freeway, in the area of 59th Avenue...
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
Pedestrian hit on Broadway Boulevard near Randolph Park dies due to injuries
The Tucson Police Department says a pedestrian who was hit by a driver on Saturday, Oct. 29 has died as a result of his injuries.
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Tuesday, Nov. 15
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday around 10 p.m. near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Several people found dead inside north Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Several people were found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. Multiple people were found dead inside, but it's...
