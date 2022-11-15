CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself at the home. The father was pronounced dead at the scene, his two children were taken to different hospitals in extremely critical condition.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO