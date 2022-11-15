ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 17, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. Rusk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Second Man Sentenced On Conviction From Sawyer County Fentanyl Case

SAWYER COUNTY -- Jeremy Shumate, of Hayward, WI, has been sentenced on multiple criminal convictions, including a conviction stemming from a June 2022 traffic stop in Sawyer County during which law enforcement located and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and suspected heroin. Johnny Ray Smith was also recently sentenced on his convictions for his involvement in the situation.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Polk County Meth Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Two Men

POLK COUNTY -- On July 13, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office organized and conducted a search warrant at an address on Polk Ave S. in Frederic, WI because of information gained through an investigation into that residence which indicated that the tenants -- Andrew Zabel (pictured left) and Jeremy Carlson (pictured right) -- were likely selling and distributing methamphetamine from the residence. Criminal charges were filed against both Carlson and Zabel. Carlson was subsequently sentenced while charges are still pending against Zabel.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Jury Trial Scheduled For Man Who Allegedly Sold Meth To Confidential Informant

POLK COUNTY -- Criminal charges were filed in Polk County Circuit Court against Joseph Aubart, age 38, of Dresser, WI following a drug investigation that included controlled buys of methamphetamine by a confidential informant and culminated with the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of Aubart. Investigators recovered methamphetamine from two storage unit lockers that Aubart was renting.
DRESSER, WI
River Falls police reports

Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive. Theft complaint, 302 South Main St. Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place. Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive. Property damage, 107 East Elm St. Nov. 2. Property damage, 745 Sycamore St. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive. Nov. 3. Fraud...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Fatal crash in Minneapolis overnight; Vehicle goes into Crystal house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 18, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs

SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
HAYWARD, WI
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man

A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
CASS COUNTY, MN
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mom writes book on her daughters’ murders

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In July of 1012, Aaron Schaffhausen went to his ex-wife, Jessica Peterson’s home to see his daughters. Schaffhausen then killed his three girls Amara, Sophie and Cecilia, and attempted to set the house on fire. Schaffhausen is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole. Peterson is sharing her story through a new book titled, Thistles and Thorns.
RIVER FALLS, WI
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges: Minneapolis woman pocketed thousands in PPP loan scheme

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman faces seven counts of wire fraud in connection to fraud schemes, including one involving a PPP loan.The U.S. Department of Justice says Khemwattie Singh, 52, was CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare solutions company called Global Medical Services (GMS). Singh and other members of the company entered into factoring contracts with a Florida-based investment company to buy GMS's accounts receivable for more than $2 million.Singh is accused of not paying that company more than $5 million in subsequent receivables, funneling the money to overseas accounts and shell companies.The Florida company eventually sued GMS, which then was shuttered and dropped all of its employees from its payroll. The DOJ says Singh then "submitted a false and misleading application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds" in the company's name in 2020 for $383,408 – claiming the company had 40 employees and an average monthly payroll of more than $150,000.In total, Singh received almost $300,000 in PPP funds, $116,600 of which was transferred to her own bank account to pay for "a home loan and credit card payments."Singh made her initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

