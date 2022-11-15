Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 17, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. Rusk County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Second Man Sentenced On Conviction From Sawyer County Fentanyl Case
SAWYER COUNTY -- Jeremy Shumate, of Hayward, WI, has been sentenced on multiple criminal convictions, including a conviction stemming from a June 2022 traffic stop in Sawyer County during which law enforcement located and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and suspected heroin. Johnny Ray Smith was also recently sentenced on his convictions for his involvement in the situation.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Meth Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Two Men
POLK COUNTY -- On July 13, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office organized and conducted a search warrant at an address on Polk Ave S. in Frederic, WI because of information gained through an investigation into that residence which indicated that the tenants -- Andrew Zabel (pictured left) and Jeremy Carlson (pictured right) -- were likely selling and distributing methamphetamine from the residence. Criminal charges were filed against both Carlson and Zabel. Carlson was subsequently sentenced while charges are still pending against Zabel.
drydenwire.com
Jury Trial Scheduled For Man Who Allegedly Sold Meth To Confidential Informant
POLK COUNTY -- Criminal charges were filed in Polk County Circuit Court against Joseph Aubart, age 38, of Dresser, WI following a drug investigation that included controlled buys of methamphetamine by a confidential informant and culminated with the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of Aubart. Investigators recovered methamphetamine from two storage unit lockers that Aubart was renting.
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive. Theft complaint, 302 South Main St. Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place. Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive. Property damage, 107 East Elm St. Nov. 2. Property damage, 745 Sycamore St. Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road. Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive. Nov. 3. Fraud...
Fatal crash in Minneapolis overnight; Vehicle goes into Crystal house
MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Nov. 18, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Description: Making concrete surface repairs to the structure, overlaying the bridge deck with concrete, replacing wing walls, placing riprap around the piers and abutments and replacing pavement on either side of the bridge and guardrail.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed After Authorities Investigate Woman Accused Of Locking Up Child While Doing Drugs
SAWYER COUNTY -- Drug charges have been filed against Vala Qauderer, age 40, of Hayward, WI after LCO Law Enforcement, LCO Child Welfare, and Sawyer County CPS responded to a report that she had been using drugs and locking her child in a room while doing so. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered meth, heroin, and marijuana in the home within reach of the child. Vala also has drug charges filed against her in court cases in 2020 and 2019.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MPD forensic scientist Nicole Lenway testifies against ex-boyfriend charged with trying to have her killed
MINNEAPOLIS — Speaking softly and tearing up, Nicki Lenway recounted the moment in April she was shot as she walked up to FamilyWise, a supervised parenting center on University Avenue in Minneapolis to pick up her 5-year-old son. "I heard someone running behind me and I heard gunshots. I...
WEAU-TV 13
Mom writes book on her daughters’ murders
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - In July of 1012, Aaron Schaffhausen went to his ex-wife, Jessica Peterson’s home to see his daughters. Schaffhausen then killed his three girls Amara, Sophie and Cecilia, and attempted to set the house on fire. Schaffhausen is currently serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole. Peterson is sharing her story through a new book titled, Thistles and Thorns.
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Charges: Minneapolis woman pocketed thousands in PPP loan scheme
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman faces seven counts of wire fraud in connection to fraud schemes, including one involving a PPP loan.The U.S. Department of Justice says Khemwattie Singh, 52, was CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare solutions company called Global Medical Services (GMS). Singh and other members of the company entered into factoring contracts with a Florida-based investment company to buy GMS's accounts receivable for more than $2 million.Singh is accused of not paying that company more than $5 million in subsequent receivables, funneling the money to overseas accounts and shell companies.The Florida company eventually sued GMS, which then was shuttered and dropped all of its employees from its payroll. The DOJ says Singh then "submitted a false and misleading application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds" in the company's name in 2020 for $383,408 – claiming the company had 40 employees and an average monthly payroll of more than $150,000.In total, Singh received almost $300,000 in PPP funds, $116,600 of which was transferred to her own bank account to pay for "a home loan and credit card payments."Singh made her initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court.
Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
Comments / 0