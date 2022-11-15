Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Prepare for Certification With This $45 CompTIA and IT Exam Training Bundle
If you're looking to build IT skills and set out on a pathway toward earning your credentials, check out the Complete CompTIA and IT Exam training bundle. For $45, you'll get lifetime access to 180 hours of material from LinuxPath, CramWise, DojoLab, CodeDirect and ExamsDigest that will take you from novice to expert -- all at your own pace, for hundreds less than it would cost for you to enroll in each of these programs individually. This deal is available now through Nov. 23.
CNET
Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords
The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
CNET
Saturn 2 3D Printer Review: The Machine to Buy When Details Matter
When looking to buy the best resin 3D printer there are several criteria: print quality, build quality and ease of use are some of the most important. The $670 Elegoo Saturn 2 hits the right notes on these, and I especially like the excellent print quality and large print area.
Comments / 0