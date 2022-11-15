In the current trading session, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) stock is trading at the price of $240.67, a fall of -0.42% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -31.17% less than its 52-week high of $349.67 and 12.76% better than its 52-week low of $213.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.17% below the high and +12.71% above the low.

1 DAY AGO