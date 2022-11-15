Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status. The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January. Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
UK warehouse operators criticise business rates tax rise
Chancellor says he is tackling ‘bricks v clicks’ imbalance with bigger increase for online operators
BBC
Autumn Statement: Welsh businesses call for support
Business owners are calling on the UK government to increase support to cope with rising prices. Reacting to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement, Swansea Valley businesses said they were trying to absorb costs but it was getting harder. Budget changes included increased taxes, as well as raising benefits in line...
Chancellor extends energy windfall tax to ‘low carbon’ generators
Jeremy Hunt proposes to raise £14bn by also raising levy to 35% and extending it by two years
BBC
Budget: Mark Drakeford fears Autumn Statement impact on Wales
Wales' first minister has said he is "fearful" about the impact the UK chancellor's Autumn Statement will have on people's lives. Mark Drakeford spoke as Jeremy Hunt prepared to unveil tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises. The first minister said he was worried Wales would...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
BBC
Newport Wafer Fab: Job fears as Chinese told to sell microchip plant
Job losses are "inevitable" if Nexperia is forced to sell its controlling stake in the UK's largest microchip factory, the company has said. Newport Wafer Fab, which employs more than 500 people, was bought out by the subsidiary of Shanghai's Wingtech in July 2021. The UK government has ordered the...
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada
ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
BBC
Northern Ireland house prices still rising, figures show
House prices in Northern Ireland have continued to rise despite the economic slowdown and increased by 4.1% between the second and third quarter of 2022. Figures released in the House Price Index report suggest the average price of a home now stands at £176,131. It also shows an annual...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit on Wednesday to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles'...
BBC
Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested. Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud. All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
