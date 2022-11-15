In the current trading session, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) stock is trading at the price of $32.50, a fall of -2.69% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -29.19% less than its 52-week high of $45.90 and 31.47% better than its 52-week low of $24.72. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.70% below the high and +9.19% above the low.

