Common.Sense
4d ago
Citizens are scared to report crime because idiot judges keep releasing the criminals to terrorize their victims again! Do Joe Biden and his friends understand this!
Midnight Dabber
4d ago
A piece of paper won’t save your life, get a gun and know how to use it
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
KSAT 12
1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block...
KTSA
Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
Man shot by step-son as he was assaulting the boy's mother, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman's son shot his step-dad after the man allegedly assaulted her, San Antonio police said. One of the bullets also went into a neighbor's home. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Center Street on the city's east side.
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy
San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
KSAT 12
Man who drove off elevated I-35 ramp, killing passenger, will be charged with murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man who lost control of his car and drove off an elevated off-ramp from Interstate 35 downtown early Thursday will be charged with murder, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Salazar said that James Chancellor had a...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
KTSA
Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is giving details on a case of human trafficking. Investigators say 52-year-old Rosita Lira had been on the law enforcement radar for possible drug smuggling or drug use, but when deputies pursued the case several weeks ago, they could not find Lira.
KSAT 12
Man caught sending explicit messages online to someone he believed was an underage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police said he sent sexually explicit messages online to someone who he believed was an underage girl. Carlos Camero was escorted by SAPD to the Bexar County Jail Thursday night. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
Texas Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot by Now-Fired Police Officer Is Awake, Smiling 6 Weeks Later
It has been a grueling six weeks for the Cantu family whose 17-year-old son was shot multiple times while eating a hamburger inside his car. But now, Erik Cantu Jr. is giving his family something to smile about. "After 6 long weeks and by the grace of God along with...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
KSAT 12
Investigators searching for cause of fire in vacant apartment that also damaged neighbors’ homes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Northwest Side apartment that was supposed to be vacant suddenly had fire moving into and through it late Thursday night. The fire broke out after 10 p.m. inside one unit of the AmberHill apartments, then quickly spread into the building’s attic. Once there,...
