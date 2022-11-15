ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Bourbon-Vanilla Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone knows in the south we pride ourselves on our cooking, and no southern meal would be complete without a sweet potato dish. This recipe is indeed a delight to share with friends and family at holiday dinners or any “delightful” occasion. Ingredients:
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy