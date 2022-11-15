Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. November 14, 2022. Editorial: Endorsements from insider clubs, GOP or Democratic, may be political losers. Louisiana’s wide-open election system isn’t good for either party, Republican or Democrat. Or at least for the party organizations, both wanting a clear-cut system like that in most states. That’s when...
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice resigned Friday, amid a deepening crisis inside the state’s youth detention facilities, including escapes, riots, a controversial relocation and capacity challenges. Deputy Secretary William “Bill” Sommers has led the agency since 2020. The agency's...
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. November 14, 2022. Editorial: From the SC coast to the mountains, welcome progress on new trails. Across South Carolina, from the coast to our mountainous state line, new and expanded trails have certainly made a lot of headlines in recent months. Here are just a few of the exciting developments:
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments, a move that came the same day further voter restrictions were added to a significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws. Republican Secretary of...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. November 17, 2022. Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges. Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
New Mexico attorney general selected as college president
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school’s board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a monthslong national search.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. November 16, 2022. How many of us forgot to set our clocks back an hour last week when we returned to standard time? How many are still stuck with their body clocks out of whack because of the fall backward in time?. In the digital age, most...
Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off
ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that's still hot but leveling off. The state's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.
Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the...
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
Tennessee teacher nabs 'Oscar of Education' award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — At Dogwood Elementary, a sea of tiny students parted and turned around to look at their teacher, Alexis Guynes, who was sitting on a row of bleachers with tears welling up. Jane Foley, the senior vice president of the Milken Family Foundation, had just announced...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Blum volleyball captures 1A state title
GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm. Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. “This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said...
Central Texas Thursday Games to Watch: Week 13
Whitney (8-3) vs. No. 5 Pottsboro (10-1) Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. Breakdown: After a solid win over Teague in the opening round of playoffs, the Wildcats look to prolong head coach David Haynes Jr.’s first season. But the Cardinals will prove a tougher challenge.
