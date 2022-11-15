Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Sheriff’s Seargent Wounded, Suspect Dead after Exchange of Gunfire at Jail
A Sergeant with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was airlifted to a Columbus hospital early Thursday evening after being shot. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was taken to Grant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Sergeant Kocheran was shot in an exchange of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New information has been released by the Chillicothe Police Department in the ambush shooting of a Ross County deputy at the county’s law complex. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of the law complex after receiving a radio call of an officer down at around 5:22 p.m. on Thursday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect dies after shooting deputy in Ross County
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The man involved in a shootout with an Ohio deputy has died. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday confirmed that 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell died after Thursday's incident just outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was rushed to a hospital in the Chillicothe area, where he died.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy ambushed behind Sheriff’s office is stable while suspect is dead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is in stable condition after being shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s office in Chillicothe, while the suspect is dead. It happened at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement reported that the deputy, who is Sergeant Eric Kocheran was shot in the...
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers were involved in an overnight high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers in Pickaway County were involved in a high-speed chase overnight. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, speeds in the pursuit reached 130 miles per hour along Route 23. Reports say troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. After a short time, the...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.
Times Gazette
CCSO investigating inmate’s death
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death this week. Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”
Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
