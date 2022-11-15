ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 4

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New information has been released by the Chillicothe Police Department in the ambush shooting of a Ross County deputy at the county’s law complex. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of the law complex after receiving a radio call of an officer down at around 5:22 p.m. on Thursday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing elderly woman in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement officials in Ross County are searching for a missing elderly woman. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, a 77-year-old woman walked away from Ardmore Crossing Senior Living on Anderson Station Road sometime today. The woman, authorities said, suffers from Alzheimer’s. She...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect dies after shooting deputy in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The man involved in a shootout with an Ohio deputy has died. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday confirmed that 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell died after Thursday's incident just outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was rushed to a hospital in the Chillicothe area, where he died.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

CCSO investigating inmate’s death

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death this week. Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy