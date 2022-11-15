In the current trading session, NextEra Energy Inc.’s (NEE) stock is trading at the price of $83.05, a gain of 0.85% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -11.39% less than its 52-week high of $93.73 and 23.55% better than its 52-week low of $67.22. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.88% below the high and +19.13% above the low.

1 DAY AGO