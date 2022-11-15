Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
St. Nicholas Tea kicks off VIA holiday fundraisers
The Village Improvement Association sponsored its 16th annual St. Nicholas Tea and Sleigh Boutique Nov. 4-6 at the VIA clubhouse on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. The sold-out event was the first of many fundraising holiday events for the club. Attendees at the three-course, Victorian-style tea included many previous attendees...
Cape Gazette
Premier fashion and beauty expo displays glamour and grace
On the Avenue, Rehoboth Beach Main Street’s Premier Fashion and Beauty Expo took place Nov. 13 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, where fashion, food and fun was the order of the afternoon. Attendees had the opportunity to preview the newest women’s and men's fashions, available at many downtown Rehoboth Beach retailers.
Cape Gazette
Singles holiday dinner set Nov. 24, call to reserve seat
A small Thanksgiving gathering for singles without nearby family will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Crab Barn restaurant in Long Neck. Cost is $23 per person not including tip, and only 12 reservations will be taken. Call K at 720-290-3728 to reserve a seat.
Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Blooming Boutique Participating in Nationwide “PINK FRIDAY” Event!
Lewes, DE - We are excited to announce that Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford, Delaware will be participating in the third-annual, nationwide, Pink Friday Weekend small business shopping experience, on November 18th-20th. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities. Shoppers can enjoy buy 1, get 1 70% off the entire store (regularly priced items) all weekend long.
Cape Gazette
Celebrate Pink Friday weekend at Blooming Boutique shops Nov. 18-20
Blooming Boutique of Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford will be participating in the third annual, nationwide, Pink Friday weekend small business shopping experience from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18 to 20. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big-box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal of this weekend is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of many local communities.
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks at CHEER holiday feast Nov. 22
To celebrate Thanksgiving, CHEER will host its annual holiday feast for Sussex County seniors, featuring the traditional holiday dinner with all the trimmings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. The...
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Music Happens Project sets Gibson guitar raffle drawing Dec. 7
Th Music Happens Project is raffling off a Gibson Les Paul guitar in an effort to help raise money for local musicians. The nonprofit organization is the brainchild of Al and Mary Knight, better known as Mary and Al Frantic, owners of Frantic Frets antiques and music shop on Route 16 outside Milton.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head sets Black Friday gift card specials Nov. 25
Dogfish Head has lined up Black Friday gift card specials for shoppers who are making their way to the off-centered empourium merchandise shops in Rehoboth Beach or the Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen. Folks who purchase a $100 gift card will also receive a $50 gift certificate. Purchases are limited...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
Cape Gazette
Expanded Schellville opens Saturday, Nov. 19
Workers and volunteers are nearing the finish line as they ready Schellville for its 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 opening. Sponsored by Schell Brothers, the Christmas Village is located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside off Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach. Admission is free and advance tickets are available at schellville.com. Walk-ins...
Cape Gazette
Please preserve Cape Henlopen State Park
As a lifetime member of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, member of the Sussex Bird Club and user of the park, I'm writing on behalf of those without a voice: the piping plovers, the red knots, the osprey, resident eagles, thousands of birds and raptors that migrate through the park each fall and spring, deer, fox, raccoons, possum, squirrels, etc. Their lives will be turned on end with the increased traffic, lights and exhaust from the large food supply trucks, beverage trucks, garbage trucks and patron vehicles (all day and past dusk), the increased lights on the outside and within the proposed restaurant. There are many studies showing how increased lights at night can affect migration patterns.
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Cape Gazette
Sunday Brunch Returns 12/3!!!
Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Chef’s NEW Stuffed French Toast, Sparkling Mimosas plus the. Join us for our Sparkling Sunday Brunch today from 10am-1pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth self-guided walking tour offered free Nov. 18-27
Rehoboth Beach Main Street is offering free access to the Rehoboth Then and Now self-guided walking tour from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Main Street has partnered with Built Story to launch a new app-based, self-guided tour. App users will enjoy audio recorded by American journalist and NPR radio personality Liane Hansen and local actor David Warick. The audio is accompanied by narrative text, illustrative photography and walking directions for each stop – all available on participants’ phones.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market season ends Nov. 19
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open for the last time this season from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 19, at 820 Savannah Road. It is also the last Saturday to purchase yams, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, mushrooms, pies and all the fixins’ for Thanksgiving. The market thanks all of its customers, farmers/producers, volunteers and other supporters for their contributions this year. The 2023 market season is expected to open Saturday, May 6, at George H.P. Smith Park.
