As a lifetime member of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, member of the Sussex Bird Club and user of the park, I'm writing on behalf of those without a voice: the piping plovers, the red knots, the osprey, resident eagles, thousands of birds and raptors that migrate through the park each fall and spring, deer, fox, raccoons, possum, squirrels, etc. Their lives will be turned on end with the increased traffic, lights and exhaust from the large food supply trucks, beverage trucks, garbage trucks and patron vehicles (all day and past dusk), the increased lights on the outside and within the proposed restaurant. There are many studies showing how increased lights at night can affect migration patterns.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO