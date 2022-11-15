ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

North West looks all grown up as she and Kim Kardashian sing to Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian, 42, is often the star of the show when it comes to her eldest daughter North’s TikTok videos. The clips often garner millions of likes, and the most recent one to go viral has an unexpected link to Pete Davidson. The Kardashians are already getting into the...
realitytitbit.com

North West is dripping in Balenciaga as she matches mom Kim's '$7,000' bag

North West is twinning with her mom Kim Kardashian, again, but this time she has a copycat of her $7,000 Balenciaga bag. The two turned up to Hailey Bieber’s birthday party in the designer sweaters and matching rhinestone bags. North West has been keeping up well with the Kardashian’s...
realitytitbit.com

Who is Mara Agrait on Bachelor In Paradise? Meet the Puerto Rican entrepreneur

Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) season 8 welcomes Mara Agrait in week 5, but who is she, and which The Bachelor season did she appear on?. BIP returned on September 27 as it welcomed a new gang of hopeful singles seeking to find The One. They let their first chance slip away on its main shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so be prepared for them to do anything it takes to find their match this time around.
realitytitbit.com

Pete Davidson stealing The Kardashians scenes including steamy shower reaction

Kim Kardashian famously started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West. The family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, has featured Pete in several episodes, and we take a look at some of his scene-stealing moments. Let’s be honest, many know Davidson for dating...
realitytitbit.com

Why is Kiosk Kev suddenly on wheels on I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Kiosk Kev is now riding around the I’m a Celebrity jungle on wheels, offering a small portion of treats for the contestants to share – but they haven’t been given the choice between two different snacks in the 2022 series. Former employee Kiosk Keith no longer appears...
realitytitbit.com

Meredith Marks' nephew Alex's 'heartbreaking' story 'hits home' for RHOSLC fans

The latest episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) saw cast member Meredith Marks open up about her nephew Alex’s battle with addiction. RHOSLC fans know that Meredith has been through a lot in a very short span of time. The 50-year-old reality star previously spoke to Page Six about her ‘trying year’ during which she escaped to Provence, France.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
realitytitbit.com

I’m A Celeb fans desperate for eviction so they can ditch Matt Hancock

The new season of I’m a Celebrity is in full force and the celebrities are nicely settled into camp. And now, fans of the show are eager for evictions to start, with many desperate for this year’s controversial campmate, Matt Hancock, to leave. Whilst the date of the...
realitytitbit.com

Colleen reveals she 'wasn't in a good head space' at Love is Blind reunion

Colleen has spoken out on how she “wasn’t in a good head space” at the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, as told to Cosmopolitan. It comes as Netflix viewers discuss their worries about whether she is okay in the episode. Spoilers: When the reunion was released,...
realitytitbit.com

Black Ink Crew fans dub Bux a 'good dude' as he spreads word on Sickle Cell

Black Ink Crew is back in 2022 with its 10th season. The show first kicked off on VH1 in 2013 and is now produced by MTV. The series follows the lives of people who own and work at a New York tattoo shop. There’s a lot more to being a tattoo artist than having creative flair, and there’s a whole lot of drama that comes with being one of the cast members who appear in the Harlem-based shop.
realitytitbit.com

SHINee star Choi Min-ho joins cast of Netflix's Run For The Money

SHINee’s Choi Min-ho is one of many celebrities to join the Japanese reality game show Run For The Money. The K-pop star joins this star-studded Netflix show and will appear throughout the four episodes. The show features celebrities from a variety of different fields with athletes, singers and influencers...
realitytitbit.com

Love is Blind's Raven blasts SK 'cheating' rumors and says 'we're good'

In 2022, Love Is Blind returned to Netflix for a third season and fans, once again, couldn’t get enough of the show. The social experiment aims to find out whether love really is ‘blind’ and sees participants get to know one another while separated in pods. If...
realitytitbit.com

Netflix host Sara Jane Ho doesn't have a husband but etiquette comes first

Mind Your Manners on Netflix sees Sara Jane Ho teach etiquette do’s and don’ts. Many are wondering if her politeness has led to her finding a husband, but she tends to keep her love life private, and isn’t married. There’s no ring on Sara’s finger, but she...
realitytitbit.com

Sara Jane Ho's net worth hit the teapot when she opened two etiquette schools

Sara Jane Ho is “bringing out the best in people” in her new Netflix series Mind Your Manners. She is an etiquette coach who works all over the world and teaches people from all walks of life. Sara’s methods teach people how to behave in social settings, improve their clothing game, beauty, and grooming, how to dine, and ways to improve their relationships with their loved ones and in business.
realitytitbit.com

Where is Netflix's Mind Your Manners filmed?

Mind Your Manners is the latest Netflix show that has got people hooked, but where was this popular show filmed?. As the name suggests, the show focuses on teaching people manners they should be practicing when in public. While the show is quite different from the ones they have seen on Netflix, it is definitely not disappointing.
realitytitbit.com

Kelly Mi Li keeps boyfriend under wraps but shares adorable pregnancy news

Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li takes to Instagram in November 2022 to share an adorable pregnancy reveal with the world. The 37-year-old rose to fame on Netflix’s huge hit show Bling Empire and fans got to see her romances play out on screen, including one with her ex, Andrew Gray.

Comments / 0

Community Policy