Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) season 8 welcomes Mara Agrait in week 5, but who is she, and which The Bachelor season did she appear on?. BIP returned on September 27 as it welcomed a new gang of hopeful singles seeking to find The One. They let their first chance slip away on its main shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so be prepared for them to do anything it takes to find their match this time around.

2 DAYS AGO