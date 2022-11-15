Read full article on original website
Related
Meet 'Captain America' Christian Pulisic, the Pennsylvania native and most expensive US soccer player ever who's leading the 'golden generation' at the World Cup
Christian Pulisic became the youngest ever to captain the US soccer team aged just 20. Now, he's expected to lead them at the World Cup.
Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador...
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
World Cup 2022: Fifa Infantino ‘is in a hole and should stop digging’ – as it happened
All the buildup and latest news from the World Cup in Qatar before Qatar open tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins 2nd WCup slalom in 2 days
LEVI, Finland — (AP) — Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races. Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs in Finnish Lapland to beat Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds in Finnish Lapland.
F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – live
With Max Verstappen on pole, can he claim another victory in Abu Dhabi? Find out with Alex Hess
Comments / 0