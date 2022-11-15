Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
WLWT 5
ODOT: Ramp closure begings Monday for pavement work in Warren County
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced ramp closures in Warren County for upcoming pavement work. ODOT crews will close the ramp from state Route 48 to south Interstate 71 beginning at...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
WLWT 5
Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
WLWT 5
Crossroads annual food drive takes place this weekend around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Church community is holding their annual food drive this weekend to help feed more than 100,000 people across Ohio and Kentucky. The 26th annual food drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 across the Greater Cincinnati area. Crossroads Oakley at 3500 Madison Road will hold its Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Crossroads will hold another Food Drive in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along I-75 at Davis Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the center lane along northbound I-75 at Davis Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Lockland, Friday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy's Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment's former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy's Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building's lease would be terminated.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment
CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Maple Street in West College Corner
LIBERTY, Ind. — Structure fire reported on Maple Street in West College Corner.
WLWT 5
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries
SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road.
