wegotthiscovered.com

Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped

It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies

Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
wegotthiscovered.com

For those worried, Jimmy Fallon has confirmed that yes, he is alive

Comedian Jimmy Fallon made a spirited return to his talkshow after false reports that he had passed away went viral on Twitter. The host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon danced his way on to the stage, singing, “I’m alive/I’m not dead/That’s what I said,” as The Roots played a gospel melody and a choir echoed the refrain.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release date, cast, plot, director, and more

Fourteen years after his last adventure, Indiana Jones is returning to cinemas on June 30th 2023. Simply titled Indiana Jones, the film is set to see Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as Indy, and he’ll be joined by John Rhys-Davies returning as Indy’s old friend Sallah. A...
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming

As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ star reveals the career benefits of playing a major MCU role

Movie stars usually refrain from making superhero films out of fear of being typecast as an action hero for the rest of their careers. For Kumail Nanjiani, however, Marvel was his opportunity to break free from the usual type of roles he was always offered. “The biggest thing that [joining...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lois Lane lovers are up in arms after Amy Adams confirms everyone’s worst fear

The dreams of DC diehards everywhere came true when Henry Cavill showed up at the end of Black Adam, with the ex-Witcher actor since confirming that he is 100% back on board as Superman. Sadly, Kal-El enthusiasts are now having to deal with their nightmares becoming real as well, as Cavill’s much-loved Man of Steel co-star Amy Adams has admitted something that none of us wanted to hear.
wegotthiscovered.com

The overindulgent blockbuster retelling of a legendary horror story chews on the streaming scenery

Hollywood loves nothing more than capitalizing on a bandwagon and striking while the iron is at its hottest, so there weren’t exactly many shocked faces when Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein was announced to be in development not too long after Bram Stoker’s Dracula netted $216 million at the box office and won a trio of Academy Awards, especially when Sony was backing both.
wegotthiscovered.com

A nasty house of cosmic horrors makes a gruesome ascent up the streaming food chain

Whether it’s intentional or not, every single project that can be broadly described as a “haunted house story in outer space” owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Ridley Scott’s all-time great Alien. Of course, none of them have come close to securing such legendary status in their own right, but Daniel Espinosa’s Life does at least deliver some fun, pulpy thrills.

