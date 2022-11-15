ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RECCm_0jBO7mPD00

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 15, 2022 01:07

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.

The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said.

They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.

The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.

No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Comments / 2

West Millerny
4d ago

Every American citizen needs to arm up to fight back against satan's animals ...this is what the 2nd Amendment is for!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash in Minneapolis overnight; Vehicle goes into Crystal house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police concerned they weren't notified of gun at Robbinsdale school until days later

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Students packing heat at two Robbinsdale middle schools. Police are investigating both cases.School officials say they began investigating as soon as the gun incidents were brought to their attention.But as Reg Chapman reports, police are concerned because they weren't notified until days later.MORE: Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gunPolice confirm a video from Sandburg Middle School started the first investigation. It shows two students in the bathroom with what appears to be a gun.Robbinsdale school officials say the video was sent to them late on Nov. 11...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Authorities ID teen found shot to death in vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the teenage boy found dead inside a vehicle Monday night in Plymouth. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson of Albertville died of multiple gunshot wounds. No word on any arrest in Johnson’s death. The Plymouth Police...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Collecting Cold Weather Items for Those in Need

MINNEAPOLIS – The cold has officially arrived, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is ready to make sure their community has what it needs.On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the sheriff's office will launch its annual cold weather item donation drive and are asking for new or gently used cold weather items to distribute to homeless and unsheltered individuals.HCSO's community outreach team is working closely with community partners, like the Minneapolis Central Library, to ensure donated items are received by individuals in need before the bulk of winter hits.HCSO plans on also distributing cold weather items to individuals leaving jail or court hearings...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN
KARE 11

St Croix County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted carjacking

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in Hudson Township Sunday night. Police were called to the scene near County Highway North and US-12 around 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 13. The victims of the attempted carjacking told police that they were driving on the highway when a vehicle pulled out ahead of them and "forced them to stop," according to a press release.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy