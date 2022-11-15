ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!. Saving Graces 4 Felines these sweet brothers are close in age and ready for their forever home. They were rescued from danger after living...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Anya

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Friday ENC at Three features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Anya was brought into HSEC at 4-weeks-old by Animal Control, who rescued her from a dangerous environment. She was found in the back of a pickup truck, tied to the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Career blood donor preps for 151st pint donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is your purpose in life? It’s a question we all ask ourselves day in and day out. How can we make a difference in others in the short time we all have together?. Kirk Whitley has found his purpose. We first introduced you to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed. Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Jill Howell, Sound...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ice skating rink added to New Bern's holiday celebration

New Bern Parks and Recreation announced it will be adding an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays. Ice skating rink added to New Bern’s holiday celebration. New Bern Parks and Recreation announced it will be adding an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville event to give back to local non-profits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 2, the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will be hosting an event that gives back to the community. Greenville Gives helps kick off the holiday season and gives back to local non-profits. The event will have crafts, a holiday marketplace, holiday entertainment, Christmastime stories and much more. The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
DAVIDSON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state boys soccer championships are Friday night and Saturday in Greensboro. Jacksonville faces Hickory in the 3A title game at 2:30 PM on Saturday. The Cards have been special this season. They’ve won three straight state playoff road games to make the finals for the first time since 2013. A special group of kids.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy