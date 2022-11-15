Read full article on original website
WITN
Craven Community College hosts the Explorations in the Arts concert series
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A community college in the east is hosting a night to showcase local talents in new ways. Craven Community College is hosting the 2022-23 Explorations in the Arts concert series this evening. The concert will feature New Bern musicians Simon Spalding, and Tracey Brenneman, as well...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Spooky and Greyson
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!. Saving Graces 4 Felines these sweet brothers are close in age and ready for their forever home. They were rescued from danger after living...
WITN
Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
WITN
High school students feel they have start prepping now for their prospective careers
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN hosted a booth at a high school career fair and was told by students, that they feel the pressure more now, more than ever when it comes to thinking about their future. Southside High School gave students an opportunity to ask employees in various professions...
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
WITN
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Anya
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every Friday ENC at Three features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Anya was brought into HSEC at 4-weeks-old by Animal Control, who rescued her from a dangerous environment. She was found in the back of a pickup truck, tied to the...
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
Parade preview: Goldsboro High School Marching Band
For the first time since the 1990s, the Marching Cougars will be part of the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
WITN
Career blood donor preps for 151st pint donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What is your purpose in life? It’s a question we all ask ourselves day in and day out. How can we make a difference in others in the short time we all have together?. Kirk Whitley has found his purpose. We first introduced you to...
WITN
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
WITN
Two Tar-Pamlico sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The November results are in for the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico have failed. Sound Rivers says Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Gardens in Washington failed the recreational water-quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Jill Howell, Sound...
WNCT
Ice skating rink added to New Bern's holiday celebration
New Bern Parks and Recreation announced it will be adding an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays. Ice skating rink added to New Bern’s holiday celebration. New Bern Parks and Recreation announced it will be adding an ice skating rink just in time for the holidays.
Greenville event to give back to local non-profits
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 2, the City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will be hosting an event that gives back to the community. Greenville Gives helps kick off the holiday season and gives back to local non-profits. The event will have crafts, a holiday marketplace, holiday entertainment, Christmastime stories and much more. The […]
WITN
Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
WITN
Jacksonville set to face Hickory in state 3A boys soccer final Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state boys soccer championships are Friday night and Saturday in Greensboro. Jacksonville faces Hickory in the 3A title game at 2:30 PM on Saturday. The Cards have been special this season. They’ve won three straight state playoff road games to make the finals for the first time since 2013. A special group of kids.
WITN
Young Pink Hill boy starts Thanksgiving food drive to give to those in need
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Thanksgiving symbolizes togetherness, showing gratitude for what you have, and enjoying a hardy meal. However, some people don’t experience those things, which is why 12-year-old Josh Stroud of Pink Hill is working to change that by starting his own free food drive. It started off...
neusenews.com
Teacher Kaylah Blount is using her TikTok success to promote growth in math
Rochelle Middle School math teacher Kaylah Blount is TikTok famous and on her way to break through 100,000 followers. She uses math as a creative way to reach people across the world. “I just want to keep growing,” said Blount. “I want to keep reaching more parents, more students, more...
