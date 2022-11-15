ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Ocean City Today

OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back

Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
OCEAN PINES, MD
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Supervisors approve agreement to complete new library

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley. The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting. Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Betty Lou Armsey

Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson Armsey, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2022, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She departed this world from Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Roanoke,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack County names interim zoning administrator

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has named an Interim Zoning Administrator to replace the departed Rich Morrison. Maxie Brown, a retired Zoning Administrator for Isle of White County has been chosen to fill in for Morrison until a permanent replacement is hired. Ms. Brown has been working with the...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Susan Schmid

Mrs. Susan Elizabeth (Peterson) Schmid, a resident of Northside Chesconessex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. She was 49. A native of Parksley, Susan was a strong woman with a soft heart. She was known for her love of animals; she...
PARKSLEY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
WBOC

Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video

WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multiple-charges-withdrawn-against-man-involved-in-traffic-stop-struggle-with-nnpd/.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

