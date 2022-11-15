Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
York County students to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Dance Parade
Start spreading the news! They're leaving Saturday. For a week, 25 students will visit the city that never sleeps for the biggest televised parade of the year.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Supervisors approve agreement to complete new library
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley. The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting. Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to...
easternshorepost.com
Betty Lou Armsey
Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson Armsey, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2022, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She departed this world from Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. Betty was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Roanoke,...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County names interim zoning administrator
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has named an Interim Zoning Administrator to replace the departed Rich Morrison. Maxie Brown, a retired Zoning Administrator for Isle of White County has been chosen to fill in for Morrison until a permanent replacement is hired. Ms. Brown has been working with the...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
easternshorepost.com
Susan Schmid
Mrs. Susan Elizabeth (Peterson) Schmid, a resident of Northside Chesconessex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. She was 49. A native of Parksley, Susan was a strong woman with a soft heart. She was known for her love of animals; she...
Newport News Mayor Price reveals city's new brand
Wednesday marked the end of an era in Newport News, with Mayor McKinley Price delivering his final State of the City address before his term ends later this year.
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
Vigil at Christopher Newport University honors UVA shooting victims
On Monday night, Christopher Newport University held a vigil in memory of the victims killed Sunday night in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Hampton eyes changes to solid waste services, increased fines for noncompliance
If you don't follow the rules- you'll get fined. That's what city leaders in Hampton are saying about trash and recycling services.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
WAVY News 10
Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video
WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multiple-charges-withdrawn-against-man-involved-in-traffic-stop-struggle-with-nnpd/. Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multiple-charges-withdrawn-against-man-involved-in-traffic-stop-struggle-with-nnpd/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives...
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
The lack of affordable housing becomes a growing crisis in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
