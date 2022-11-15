Rutledge announced an allocation of $5 million to be directed to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the grounds of Camp Joe T. Robinson Army Base. The complex will be used for statewide law enforcement and local agencies to attend trainings and gain valuable, hands-on experience in order to prepare for situations they may encounter in the field.

