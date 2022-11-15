Read full article on original website
Related
Texas High hosts robotics tournament
Thirty-two teams competed from the region. Two Texas High teams earned awards, including the Design Award, which Salem Alonge and Gavin Smith received. THS Team 3350C members Evan Wychem, Brett Sparks, and Aiden Spivey won Tournament Champions. Team 3350C also qualified for the VEX State Robotics Tournament and the UIL Robotics State Tournament.
Rutledge announces funding for law enforcement
Rutledge announced an allocation of $5 million to be directed to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the grounds of Camp Joe T. Robinson Army Base. The complex will be used for statewide law enforcement and local agencies to attend trainings and gain valuable, hands-on experience in order to prepare for situations they may encounter in the field.
State Capitol Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Hours
Rex Nelson, senior editor for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and author of three books, will emcee the 84th anniversary of this event. There will be a performance by Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen Bella Crowe, the Catholic High Jr. ROTC, Santa Claus, and more. Following the ceremony and fireworks show,...
Paxton Expands Investigation into Medical Records
Paxton’s latest efforts began when he announced his investigation of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System regarding the nature and purported legal basis of the hospital’s published policies that apparently prevent parents from accessing their children’s medical records once their child attains the age of 13. Further investigation...
AG Paxton: Federal Court Issues Opinion on Texas Voter Fraud Law
The law in question, S.B. 1111, was duly enacted in the 2021 regular session, but liberal groups sued the state of Texas to prevent the law from taking effect. The law bolsters election security by ensuring that no citizen manipulates residency laws to unfairly alter elections in localities where they don’t actually live.
