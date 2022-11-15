3 killed in North Philadelphia rowhouse fire

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a house fire in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the house on the corner of Croskey and Lippincott streets. According to officials, firefighters found two people dead on the second floor.

Three others jumped out of a second-floor window, authorities said. One of them later died at the hospital.

The city has not released the identities of the deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Whether or not there were working smoke alarms, officials have not said.

As temperatures dip and winter approaches, fire officials urge people to check on the smoke detectors in their homes to make sure they are functioning.