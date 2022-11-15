ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 killed in North Philadelphia rowhouse fire

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCuoG_0jBO5Lq800

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a house fire in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the house on the corner of Croskey and Lippincott streets. According to officials, firefighters found two people dead on the second floor.

Three others jumped out of a second-floor window, authorities said. One of them later died at the hospital.

The city has not released the identities of the deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Whether or not there were working smoke alarms, officials have not said.

As temperatures dip and winter approaches, fire officials urge people to check on the smoke detectors in their homes to make sure they are functioning.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old sanitation worker, later identified by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy