Celtics make statement with comeback win over Thunder

The Celtics showed just how versatile and dangerous they are as they extended their winning streak to seven games in Monday night’s thrilling 126-122 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Celtics offense under Joe Mazzulla has been incredibly balanced and has been able to score in multiple ways, which kept the Celtics in the game.

In the first half, the Celtics shot 5-of-20 from three, but their ability to get to the rim and draw fouls kept them in the game. The C’s scored 30 points in the paint in the first half, and added 15 more at the free throw line, as they found themselves down by seven at the half.

The Celtics opened the third quarter shooting 6-of-21 (29%) from the field and quickly found themselves trailing by 15 with 4:11 left in the quarter. Going into Monday night, the Celtics did not have a double-digit comeback win this season, but the Celtics made a statement with how they would close this game. Here is what powered the Celtics to their come-from-behind win.

Defense

The Celtics defense has not been what we expected to start the season, but they came up big when it mattered Monday night. Entering the game, the Celtics were last in steals. They totaled 15 steals Monday night, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Led by Derrick White, the Celtics took their defense to a completely different level in the second half, which propelled the team to the win. Mazzulla has been confident that the defense has not struggled as much as the numbers may suggest, and they showed their potential Monday night, as for what feels like the first time this season, the Celtics defense carried them to a win.

Payton Pritchard

Pritchard ignited the comeback, giving the Celtics life as he nailed the team’s first three of the second half from 31 feet out with 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Pritchard would close the third with a steal and a buzzer-beating layup to cut the Thunder lead to seven.

Pritchard is taking full advantage of the minutes he is seeing with Malcolm Brogdon out and is making a strong case to see minutes even when everyone is healthy. The 6-foot-1 guard has made hustle play after hustle play, and has been incredible on the offensive glass for the Celtics.

Celtics starters have seen big minutes so far this season. Perhaps Pritchard has done enough over the course of his last four games to see more minutes. Mazzulla spoke highly of Pritchard following the game. saying, "Payton is a guy you know exactly what you are getting when he is in the game."

Marcus Smart

With the team having a rough night shooting, Smart began attacking the rim in the second half. Smart scored a team-high 10 points in the third quarter with eight of those points coming in the paint.

But Smart was the closer for the Celtics, as he put the Celtics on top from the free-throw line with 5:21 to go. In the final six minutes of the game, Smart scored or assisted on seven of the Celtics’ eight made baskets, and he added two rebounds as well.

Smart has been scrutinized for his play in clutch moments in the past. That chatter was extra quiet following Monday night.