Read full article on original website
Related
Boston
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Comments / 0