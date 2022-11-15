Read full article on original website
cbs19news
RSV leaving many sick across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Respiratory illness season is here and experts shared just how harsh it has been, even this early into the season. As the colder weather has started to settle in, experts say these illnesses are to be expected, but here in Virginia, RSV and the flu have been increasing.
Virginia education board punts new history standards after harsh criticism
After hours of public comment and discussion over proposed changes to history learning standards Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education decided not to move forward with a draft that drew heavy criticism.
Virginia's growing teacher gap
Virginia teachers are leaving the field at a significantly higher rate than before the pandemic while the number of new educators entering the profession continues to decline, the state's nonpartisan watchdog agency found in a new report. Why it matters: The report, from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission,...
NBC12
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
crossedsabres.org
A Break Down of Youngkin’s Attempt to Break Down the Transgender Community
Have you ever heard of the 20-year fashion cycle? Well, alongside your favorite low-rise, boot-cut denim, you can expect to see the seasonal return of transphobia and gender essentialism. So, when you choose between an oversized graphic or a 2000s baby tee, be sure to check in with your parents… it could lead to an awkward phone call. If an Arlington Public Schools (APS) employee determines that your clothing does not align with your gender as defined by your parents, they are obligated to report it.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov. Youngkin Announces Over $11.5 Million in Community Development Block Grants
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 10 projects across the Commonwealth. The projects will receive funding to rehabilitate housing, improve water and sewer infrastructure and provide facilities for needed services and expand business development support and entrepreneurial ecosystem development services, benefiting more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
theriver953.com
VDWR is tracking Chronic Wasting Disease
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced by email that they are attempting to track Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The VDWR is reporting that any deer killed in Orange, Rappahannock and Shenandoah Counties is required to be tested at a CWD sample station. Hunters are being asked to have...
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
hburgcitizen.com
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
