Have you ever heard of the 20-year fashion cycle? Well, alongside your favorite low-rise, boot-cut denim, you can expect to see the seasonal return of transphobia and gender essentialism. So, when you choose between an oversized graphic or a 2000s baby tee, be sure to check in with your parents… it could lead to an awkward phone call. If an Arlington Public Schools (APS) employee determines that your clothing does not align with your gender as defined by your parents, they are obligated to report it.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO