WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Supervisors approve agreement to complete new library
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an. agreement with the Cincinatti Insurance Company for a plan to complete the new library in Parksley. The agreement was discussed in closed session and unanimously approved upon return to open session at Wednesday’s meeting. Construction stopped following the Board’s vote to...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County names interim zoning administrator
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has named an Interim Zoning Administrator to replace the departed Rich Morrison. Maxie Brown, a retired Zoning Administrator for Isle of White County has been chosen to fill in for Morrison until a permanent replacement is hired. Ms. Brown has been working with the...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
Cape Gazette
Anyone want to buy Harbeson’s exotic bird farm?
A turn-key business for sale isn’t all that unusual, but when it’s the only one of its kind in Sussex County and maybe even the state, it’s worth noting. That’s the case for M&D Bird Farm. Terri Martin opened M&D Bird Farm, located directly off Route...
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
The Dispatch
Divided Council Approves Fire Station Funding; OCVFC Backs Out Of Contribution
OCEAN CITY – A divided Ocean City council this week approved moving funds from the future Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project to the construction of a new midtown fire station after the volunteer fire company reportedly backed out on an offer to contribute to the cost. In early 2021, the...
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
The Dispatch
Local Officials Thank Church For Years Of Service
BERLIN– Local leaders expressed their gratitude to longtime Worcester County Commissioner Bud Church this week as he prepares to retire in December. On Tuesday, both the commissioners and the Worcester County Board of Education recognized Church for his decades of service. Church spent a decade on the school board before serving 20 years as a commissioner.
easternshorepost.com
Kathryn Mills Colonna
Mrs. Kathryn “Kay” Mills Colonna, 88, formerly of Accomac, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Country Meadows of Bethlehem, Pa. She was the loving wife of the late William Nock Colonna Jr. Born on March 16, 1934, in Cape Charles, Kay was the daughter of the late Alison S. and Elizabeth (Hurlock) Mills. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1955 from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Va.
Cape Gazette
DNREC issues $1.7 million fine against Georgetown scrap yard
Citing ongoing violations and noncompliance related to tires, hazardous waste, water discharge and air quality, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a fine against Georgetown-based Donovan Salvage Works worth $1.7 million. The penalty assessed is proportional to the violations and has been calculated to deter respondents...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
WMDT.com
Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
easternshorepost.com
Susan Schmid
Mrs. Susan Elizabeth (Peterson) Schmid, a resident of Northside Chesconessex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. She was 49. A native of Parksley, Susan was a strong woman with a soft heart. She was known for her love of animals; she...
