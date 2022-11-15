Read full article on original website
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Republicans on House Judiciary panel focus on first White House target
With the House Judiciary Committee's gavel and subpoena power close at hand, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is getting ready to launch his first investigations of the Biden administration, starting Friday with what he has recently referred to as the administration's "anti-parent directives." It's the type of request from House Republicans that the White House is describing as politically motivated, as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.
Ukraine softens stance on Poland missile explosion as Kyiv and its NATO partners stress Russia to blame
An investigation into the missile blast that left two civilians dead inside Poland this week, highlighting the risks of Russia's war right on the eastern edge of NATO territory, continued on Thursday. NATO, the U.S. and Poland have all said the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to intercept one of the dozens of weapons that Russia launched at Ukraine on Tuesday.
Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown...
"Torture chamber," mass grave found in Kherson, Ukraine after Russia's retreat
Dnipro, Ukraine — Russian airstrikes targeted gas, electricity and other key infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, knocking out heating and water supplies to a huge number of civilians just as winter sets in. As snow started falling around the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin's tactics had left more than 10 million Ukrainians without electricity.
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
Owner of Area 51 website has homes searched, items seized by federal agents: "I am not a spy"
A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 — long an object of UFO and space alien lore — said Thursday that military and federal investigators raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him.
What does the special counsel appointment mean for Trump-related investigations?
A special counsel has been appointed to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations related to the documents seized at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and aspects of January 6. Former Justice Department official Thomas Dupree discusses the timing of the announcement after Trump launched his 2024 campaign, and what it means for Trump's legal team.
This little girl was once adopted — only to be brought back to Russia
A little girl was adopted by an American couple — only to have her adoption annulled. Whatever happened to this child? Now grown up, she told "48 Hours" her story.
Allen Weisselberg testifies in Trump Organization trial
CBS News reporter Graham Kates talks about Allen Weisselberg's testimony today in the Trump Organization's fraud trial in New York. Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty in connection with the case.
The Most Dangerous Place in the World | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Rafael Grossi is the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi’s most urgent mission: trying to reach an agreement between the Russians and the Ukrainians to protect Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine.
