With the House Judiciary Committee's gavel and subpoena power close at hand, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is getting ready to launch his first investigations of the Biden administration, starting Friday with what he has recently referred to as the administration's "anti-parent directives." It's the type of request from House Republicans that the White House is describing as politically motivated, as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO