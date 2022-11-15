ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Republicans on House Judiciary panel focus on first White House target

With the House Judiciary Committee's gavel and subpoena power close at hand, Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is getting ready to launch his first investigations of the Biden administration, starting Friday with what he has recently referred to as the administration's "anti-parent directives." It's the type of request from House Republicans that the White House is describing as politically motivated, as Republicans prepare to take control of the House.
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Ukraine softens stance on Poland missile explosion as Kyiv and its NATO partners stress Russia to blame

An investigation into the missile blast that left two civilians dead inside Poland this week, highlighting the risks of Russia's war right on the eastern edge of NATO territory, continued on Thursday. NATO, the U.S. and Poland have all said the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to intercept one of the dozens of weapons that Russia launched at Ukraine on Tuesday.
CBS News

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and Peter Neal were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House, exchanging vows on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold temperatures in front of scores of family and friends. The bride, who wore a long-sleeved, high-neck gown...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

"Torture chamber," mass grave found in Kherson, Ukraine after Russia's retreat

Dnipro, Ukraine — Russian airstrikes targeted gas, electricity and other key infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, knocking out heating and water supplies to a huge number of civilians just as winter sets in. As snow started falling around the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin's tactics had left more than 10 million Ukrainians without electricity.
CBS News

What does the special counsel appointment mean for Trump-related investigations?

A special counsel has been appointed to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations related to the documents seized at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and aspects of January 6. Former Justice Department official Thomas Dupree discusses the timing of the announcement after Trump launched his 2024 campaign, and what it means for Trump's legal team.
CBS News

The Most Dangerous Place in the World | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Rafael Grossi is the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi’s most urgent mission: trying to reach an agreement between the Russians and the Ukrainians to protect Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine.

