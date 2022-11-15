Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
wksu.org
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
Former Trumbull County official passes away
Trumbull County's former director of Human Resources has died.
Summit County plans gun buyback program at Akron Church
Summit County Council is partnering with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office and Arlington Church of God to host a gun buyback and safety initiative.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Shooting at Euclid Amazon facility: I-Team
“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.
East Sparta Fire Department: 1 person rescued after house explosion
EAST SPARTA, Ohio — One person was rescued by the East Sparta Fire Department after a home explosion in Stark County on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say they responded to the...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
newsnet5
Four Summit County communities work together to a help unsheltered homeless
STOW, Ohio — Akron's Peter Maurin Center is preparing for another rough winter for the unsheltered homeless of Summit County and is working with four communities to collect crucial warming items to help protect this vulnerable population. Peter Maurin Center Director David Churbock told News 5 the unsheltered homeless...
Comments / 0