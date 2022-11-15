ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
WKYC

I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

