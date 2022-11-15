ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bleacher Report

49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 11

If the playoff were to start today, the San Francisco 49ers would face a difficult path to the Super Bowl. Their 5-4 record would have them making the field as the final wild-card team, opening with a road game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fortunately for Kyle Shanahan's squad, there's still...
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards

Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023

It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season

Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Bleacher Report

Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says

The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
DALLAS, TX

