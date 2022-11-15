ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

One person wounded in White Settlement shooting, suspect in custody

By Curt Lewis
 5 days ago

One person is in the hospital after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and the shooter is now locked up.

Just past 7:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Ronnie Street where they found the wounded victim in the street. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Police found the shooter still on-scene and he has been detained. So far, they're not releasing any names or saying what the shooting was all about.

