One person wounded in White Settlement shooting, suspect in custody

One person is in the hospital after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and the shooter is now locked up.

Just past 7:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Ronnie Street where they found the wounded victim in the street. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Police found the shooter still on-scene and he has been detained. So far, they're not releasing any names or saying what the shooting was all about.

