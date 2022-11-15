ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euless, TX

Two workers injured while working on a slab leak at a Euless school

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

School is canceled for some students at a Euless charter school, Treetops School International, where two workers had to be rescued from underneath one of the buildings on campus Monday evening.

According to reports, they two were working on a slab leak and became stuck when the mud collapsed in their hole beneath the slab.

Officials say one was taken to the hospital while the other was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Today, classes are canceled for 5th through 12th grader students because crews are still working to repair the water line that caused the slab leak. Classes will be as scheduled for K-to-4h grade.

