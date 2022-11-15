ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hb9ak_0jBO3wqP00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor.

In a tweet on Monday , Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.

“You’re welcome, @KariLake,” Cheney said in her tweet Monday.

In her letter to Cheney, Lake said donations to her campaign had skyrocketed and her website crashed. Lake also noted Cheney’s loss in her own election.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake said in her letter. “I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

Cheney, a critic of Trump and one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating Jan. 6, released an ad last month that targeted Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who have publicly touted Trump’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney’s tweet came just after Arizona counties reported its latest round of ballots and after several networks called the close race for Hobbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Republican Arkansas governor ‘seriously’ mulling 2024 White House bid

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Thursday said he’s considering a 2024 presidential run and urged the Republican Party to move on from former President Trump. “I’m looking at it, I’m looking at it very seriously,” Hutchinson told “CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins. “I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP at crossroads

President Trump is mounting a comeback bid with the hope that the GOP will once again rally behind him — just as some Republicans worry nominating him for president for a third time is a recipe for failure at the ballot box. The former president announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign from his […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Letters to South Texas inmate were laced with meth —now sender going to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 54-year-old South Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate. Gail Hostetter was sentenced Tuesday for knowingly and intentionally possessing and attempting to provide meth to an inmate at the Coastal Bend Detention Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLST/KSAN

Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
PINEVILLE, MO
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The recall involves five and 10 pound chubs of […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Trump announces 2024 run for president

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Trump, facing questions about his influence over the Republican Party, on Tuesday announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House. Trump made the announcement during a much-anticipated event at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after a lackluster midterm election […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

‘Sick to my stomach’: Some doctor malpractice lawsuits kept quiet, even when patients die

For nearly a year, KXAN has investigated physicians with clean records on the Texas Medical Board's website, despite having a history of disciplinary actions. Now, we discovered that even when the courts determine a doctor is liable for medical malpractice — including cases where somebody died — patients and the public are often still left in the dark.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ex-Trump defense chief: ‘He’s unfit for office,’ shouldn’t run

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that former President Trump is unfit for office, and he does not want him to run for president in 2024.  Esper said on “CNN This Morning” that both parties should move on to a “next generation of leaders” who can unify the country and work on policy issues instead […]
KLST/KSAN

Hoyer won’t seek House leadership, Clyburn eyeing run for No. 4 spot

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday he will remain in Congress next year but won’t seek a leadership position, joining Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had announced the same decision moments before.  The surprise development clears the way for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the current chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, to jump […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy