Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine nuclear power station shelled, IAEA says
Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog who said such attacks risked a major nuclear disaster. Moscow and Kyiv both blamed the other for the shelling of the facility.
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Last year’s climate talks president chided the summit leadership for knocking down his efforts to do more to cut emissions with a forceful listing of what was not done. “We joined with many parties to propose a number of measures that would have...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With tempers and temperatures rising, United Nations climate talks slogged into overtime Saturday, looking increasingly deadlocked over key issues such as funds for poor vulnerable countries smacked by extreme weather. “We’re in limbo land,” said David Waskow, international climate director for the World Resources...
Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, a move welcomed by financial markets. The initiative established a...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
‘I thought I was going to die’: Abuses widespread in Ukraine
KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today’s Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland’s Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But...
Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle
DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says. He’s already...
Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Global climate talks approached crunch time on Friday, the final scheduled day of negotiations that are expected to go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half...
Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. California:...
